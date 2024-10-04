ENG
Kamikaze drone with thermite charge burns down Russian dugout. VIDEO

A video showing a new application of thermite-powered drones has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a so-called "dragon" drone flying into a fortified enemy dugout and burning it out from the inside.

