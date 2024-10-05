Russians executed 4 Ukrainian soldiers at aggregate plant in Vovchansk in summer of 2024, - Prosecutor’s Office

On the orders of their command, the Russian invaders executed four Ukrainian servicemen on the territory of an aggregate plant in the city of Vovchansk. It happened in the summer of 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office with reference to the head of the department, Oleksandr Filchakov.

"As of today, prosecutors have already launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war related to the deliberate murder of four prisoners of war - members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were executed by the Russian military on the orders of the command in the summer of 2024 on the territory of the aggregate plant in the city of Vovchansk. These facts are being documented thanks to cooperation with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine," Filchakov said.

The investigation was triggered by the interrogation of Russian prisoners of war, during which they testified to the commission of the crime.

"Of course, the investigation of such crimes has its difficulties, especially because of the hostilities, which complicate access to the scene. However, this case is unique, as the person who may become a suspect in the proceedings is also in Ukrainian captivity," Filchakov added.

This opens up the possibility not to use the in absentia procedure, but to hold a fair trial and pass a verdict with actual execution of the sentence. If the suspect is proven guilty, he or she may be sentenced to life imprisonment.