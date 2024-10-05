In Kherson region, invaders attacked ambulance that arrived at call with drone. Four people were injured (updated)

A woman and an ambulance crew were injured in the village of Veletenske in the Kherson region as a result of Russian drone strikes.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the Russian UAV attack, the 49-year-old woman suffered a fractured hip and forearm. She is in serious condition.

The ambulance crew that responded to a call for help also came under attack. The attackers dropped explosives on the car from a drone.

The 60-year-old driver was wounded. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury, contusion, and a head wound. The man was taken to hospital and is in serious condition.

An ambulance was also severely damaged in the attack.

Updated.

Later, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that two more ambulance workers who came under attack from an enemy UAV in Velentenske needed medical assistance.

A 50-year-old paramedic and a 63-year-old driver sustained blast injuries and contusions. Both men are in moderate condition.