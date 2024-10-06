Over week, Defense Forces eliminated 8660 occupiers and destroyed 1540 pieces of weapons and military equipment
For the week from 29 September to 6 October 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 8660 personnel, and 1540 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.
During the week from 29 September to 06 October 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 8660 personnel.
Russian troops suffered significant losses of weapons and military equipment:
- 50 tanks
- 203 armoured combat vehicles
- 297 artillery systems
- 12 MLRS
- 8 air defence systems
- 511 units of vehicles
- 66 units of special equipment
In addition, our defenders destroyed at least three enemy missiles and 390 enemy UAVs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password