Over week, Defense Forces eliminated 8660 occupiers and destroyed 1540 pieces of weapons and military equipment

For the week from 29 September to 6 October 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 8660 personnel, and 1540 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

Russian troops suffered significant losses of weapons and military equipment:

50 tanks

203 armoured combat vehicles

297 artillery systems

12 MLRS

8 air defence systems

511 units of vehicles

66 units of special equipment

In addition, our defenders destroyed at least three enemy missiles and 390 enemy UAVs.