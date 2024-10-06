Russians are building tunnels in Kharkiv region to undermine defenses of Armed Forces of Ukraine - "Khartiia"

Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region are building underground logistics routes to get closer to the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

Volodymyr Dehtiariov, a spokesman for the press service of the Charter Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, said this during a telethon, Radio Liberty reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the enemy uses underground routes to approach Ukrainian positions. Dehtiariov noted that such tactics of the enemy are not new - the occupiers began using them in 2023 in the Avdiivka direction.

"This enemy tactic is not new. We have been observing it since the summer of 2023, when in the Avdiivka direction they used undermining and tunnelling, both in urban areas to create logistical routes and to make longer tunnels to blow up some of our defences," said Dehtiariov.

In addition, the Khartiia representative said that in the Kharkiv direction, "the enemy is using modern technologies, including electronic warfare (EW), to counter Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance. However, the Ukrainian forces are constantly updating their solutions, maintaining effective control over the airspace with the help of drones."

"We can prepare in advance and prevent even small groups from approaching and taking any active action. Not to mention any attempts to break through using a large amount of equipment," Dehtiariov added.