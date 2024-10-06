Russians shot three unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region - Azov. VIDEO

An Azov drone recorded the execution of three unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers in New York, Donetsk region. Subsequently, Azov and the 49th Battalion captured one of the occupation group that committed this war crime.

This was reported by the soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to Azov soldiers, the Russians shot three unarmed Ukrainian servicemen from a neighbouring unit at close range.

Later, soldiers of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, together with the 49th Separate Assault Battalion, captured one of the occupiers' group that executed Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Warning: Video contains sensitive images 18+.

