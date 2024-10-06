Four people wounded as result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

On 6 October, 3 districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region came under Russian fire, and 4 people were wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak.

Synelnykove district

The occupiers shelled the settlements of Synelnykove district with MLRS.

Three people were injured. A man and a woman received shrapnel wounds. They are in hospital.

Four houses, a car, an agricultural company's garage and a tractor trailer were also damaged in the area. The gas pipeline was also damaged. Several dry grass fires started.

A 45-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury as a result of a UAV hit during harvesting in a field. The victim was hospitalised.

Nikopol district

The occupiers dropped ammunition in the Nikopol region, used kamikaze drones, and opened fire from heavy artillery. They attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrovka communities.











Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy shelled one of the villages with artillery. A private house and two dozen solar panels were damaged.

There were no casualties.