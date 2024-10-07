Enemy fully occupied Krasnohorivka and advanced near Hirnyk and Liubymivka - DeepState. MAP
DeepState project analysts have updated the map of hostilities and reported on the advance of enemy troops on the frontline.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the osinters' telegram channel.
"The enemy has completed the full occupation of Krasnohorivka, and also advanced in Tsukuryne, near Hirnyk and Liubymivka," the statement said.
