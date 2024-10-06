Occupiers shelled Bilenke in Donetsk region, four people were injured, including child

On the afternoon of Sunday, 6 October, Russians shelled the village of Bilenke in the Kramatorsk community of Donetsk region. Four people were injured, including a child.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

It is known that the victims were taken to hospital.

The head of the RMA clarified that the suburbs of Kramatorsk and the city itself came under fire on Sunday morning and afternoon. A business and private houses were damaged.

Filashkin added that there are no safe places left in the Donetsk region and urged residents to evacuate in a timely manner.

