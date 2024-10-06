Fire and rescue unit in Kramatorsk damaged by Russian shelling. PHOTOS
This morning, on 6 October, Russian occupants attacked the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, during the shelling of the city, the building of the state fire and rescue unit came under enemy fire. The blast wave damaged the glazing of the building's windows and the garage door.
No personnel were reportedly injured.
"The shelling of those who help civilians in the most difficult moments shows that the enemy has no moral principles," the SES stressed.
