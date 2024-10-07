ENG
News
Russia deploys 4 missile carriers with 24 "Kalibrs" to Black Sea. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of 7 October, there are 4 missile carriers in the Black Sea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Navy.

As of 06:00 on 07.10.2024:

  • 4 enemy ships carrying "Kalibr" cruise missiles in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 24 missiles;
  • There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov;
  • there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are "Kalibr" cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 20 missiles.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of the Russian Federation:

  • 6 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 4 continued to the Bosphorus;
  • 5 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 1 sailed from the Bosphorus.

Read more: Russians withdrew missile carriers to Black Sea because they felt danger of staying at base - Navy

