As of the morning of 7 October, there are 4 missile carriers in the Black Sea.

As of 06:00 on 07.10.2024:

4 enemy ships carrying "Kalibr" cruise missiles in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 24 missiles;

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov;

there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are "Kalibr" cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 20 missiles.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of the Russian Federation:

6 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 4 continued to the Bosphorus;

5 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 1 sailed from the Bosphorus.

