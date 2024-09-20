Russians withdrew missile carriers to Black Sea because they felt danger of staying at base - Navy

The Russians do not feel safe in their bases, so they take their missile carriers to the Black Sea.

As Censor.NET informs, the spokesman of the Naval Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk told about this on the air of the Hromadske Radio.

"The Russians are forced to maneuver in the waters of the Black Sea, since the Sea of ​​Azov is definitely not the location where they are ready to place their combat units. The Black Sea remains. The Turkish straits (ie the Bosphorus) are closed to Russians under the Montreux Convention. Therefore, they are forced to maneuver in the waters of the Black Sea. There is no place for them to maneuver there, as there is a danger of using Ukrainian naval drones and other means. Therefore, they chose the tactic of hiding in the Novorossiysk base station. In order to go to the Black Sea with the number of ships that they did, there had to be a serious reason," said Pletenchuk.

He pointed out that it was not military training, because their duration is longer. Nor was it due to a change in tactics.

"There is such a probability that this was done in order to urgently concentrate the ship's crew. That is, they probably believed that staying at the base point is more dangerous than going out to sea to meet Ukrainian drones. At sea, they took various measures to protect these groups. They turned on GPS spoofing (a technology that forces devices to give out false information), that is, replaced GPS coordinates. That is, they tried to secure them as much as possible," Pletenchuk emphasized.

He noted that the Russians could relocate most of their ships from the Black Sea to the Caspian, but they are not doing so. According to the spokesman of the Navy, such rebasing would indicate the surrender of the Black Sea Fleet.

"Therefore, the occupiers will most likely choose their traditional path - the self-destruction of this fleet. By our hands or by their own. But this is their tradition.

It was in the middle of the 19th century - then they also fled to Novorossiysk. it was during the Second World War - that the leadership also fled to Novorossiysk. This is how the myth of the heroic defense of Sevastopol appeared - it was simply an abandoned garrison," Dmytro Pletenchuk said.

Also remind, that on September 14, Russia simultaneously launched 16 ships into the Black Sea, including 7 missile carriers with a total salvo of up to 48 Kalibr missiles.

See more: Russian landing ship enters Sevastopol port - media. PHOTO