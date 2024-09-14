Russian landing ship enters Sevastopol port - media. PHOTO

A large Russian amphibious assault ship has docked in the Oil Harbour of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

This was reported on 14 September by the monitoring public "Crimean Wind", Censor.NET informs.

"A large Project 775 amphibious assault ship is moored in Sevastopol's Oil Harbour," the statement said.

The monitoring group notes that the ship's superstructure is covered with camouflage netting. It is likely that in this way the Russian military is trying to complicate the identification of a particular instance of the ship.

