ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10595 visitors online
News Photo
17 892 60

Russian landing ship enters Sevastopol port - media. PHOTO

A large Russian amphibious assault ship has docked in the Oil Harbour of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

This was reported on 14 September by the monitoring public "Crimean Wind", Censor.NET informs.

"A large Project 775 amphibious assault ship is moored in Sevastopol's Oil Harbour," the statement said.

У порт Севастополя зайшов російський десантний корабель

The monitoring group notes that the ship's superstructure is covered with camouflage netting. It is likely that in this way the Russian military is trying to complicate the identification of a particular instance of the ship.

Read more: We are confident that Crimea will be free, - Zelenskyy opens Memorial to victims of genocide of Crimean Tatar people

Author: 

Crimea (2218) city Sevastopol (131) Black Sea Fleet (191)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 