Putin stopped flying to his residence in Sochi because he fears new attacks on region by Ukrainian UAVs - Russian media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stopped visiting his residence in Sochi because he fears for his life after Ukrainian long-range drones began flying into the region.

This was reported by a source to the Russian media outlet Project, Censor.NET reports.

According to the schedule of public appearances, Putin held only one meeting in Sochi this year - on 6 March with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Since then, he has not appeared on the Black Sea coast of the Krasnodar Territory, although until this year he spent much of the spring and autumn in Sochi.

According to the newspaper, last year the dictator spent a record amount of time at his Bocharov Ruchei residence. Officially, he was in Sochi for only 8 days, whereas before the pandemic, he stayed there for 30 days or more a year.

The investigation says that Putin spent most of his time in Sochi in May and during the "velvet season" in September, October and November.

In September and October 2023, Ukrainian drones began flying to Sochi. In particular, one of the drones crashed into the Sochi airport and damaged the helipad.

According to the investigation, officials noticed a change in Putin's habit of spending a lot of time in Sochi.

According to the source, they discuss this topic among themselves, wondering why they are no longer invited to meetings there.

The source, who is close to the Russian dictator, added that he began to fear for his life and therefore stopped flying to the south.