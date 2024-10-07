Enemy remotely scatters "petal" mines in Kherson, - CMA

Russians are remotely planting mines on roads in Kherson. Several cases of remote mining by the enemy were confirmed on Monday, 7 October, in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, several cases of remote mining have been confirmed in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. The enemy is scattering mines - "petals" ("petals" or "butterflies") on the roads," the official said.

Mrochko noted that this is a common anti-personnel mine and it is very dangerous to approach it.

According to him, this mine is small - the size of a palm. It is green or brown in colour. It can explode if you touch it or even by itself.

"It is strictly forbidden to approach the mine, let alone touch it! If you find such a "petal", dial "101"," said the head of the CMA.