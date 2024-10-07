Occupiers attack educational institution in Kupiansk, two wounded

On Monday, 7 October, Russian invaders attacked an educational institution in the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Two people were reported wounded.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy attacked Kupiansk around 16:00.

See more: She "leaked" locations of Defense Forces in Kharkiv: SSU exposes Russian informant. PHOTO

"A 35-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman sustained explosive wounds as a result of a hit on the territory of the educational institution," the RMA said.

The victims were hospitalised. Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling.

The RMA also said that on the afternoon of 7 October, the enemy struck the village of Kurylivka, causing a grass fire.