Russian man convicted of wife’s murder returns from war in Ukraine and stabs new girlfriend to death

An ex-convict from Saratov, who was tried for the murder of his wife three years ago, returned from the war in Ukraine and stabbed his girlfriend to death.

Azamat Iskaliyev, 35, came to work in a communication salon to his 27-year-old girlfriend to make up after a quarrel. The girl, however, insisted on breaking up. Then Iskaliyev hugged her and then stabbed her. The woman died from her injuries.

It is noted that Iskaliyev was a member of the Storm Z Telegram chat. He is likely to be free after receiving a pardon from Putin.

In 2021, Iskaliyev was sentenced to 9 years in prison for killing his wife in his own car. They met to talk and "restore relations" - his wife wanted to file for divorce. During the conversation, he stabbed her with a knife. In 2011, Iskaliyev was also tried for a knife attack on a man.