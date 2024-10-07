20 thousand people applied to recruitment centers, of whom 1.7 thousand have already started service in AFU

As of October 6, 20,150 people have applied to the recruitment centers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ArmyI Inform.

Of those who applied to the recruitment centers, 5091 people are already being considered as candidates for the Defense Forces, and 1726 have begun service or will soon join the army.

As noted, the centers offer more than 10,000 vacancies, among which the most popular are drivers, UAV operators, staff members and doctors.

In total, there are 40 recruiting centers in Ukraine, the first of which was opened on February 12 in Lviv.

