RF hits Palau-flagged vessel in Odesa with ballistic missiles: Ukrainian killed, five more foreigners injured

On Monday, October 7, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. The enemy hit a Palau-flagged civilian vessel. A 60-year-old Ukrainian was killed and five other foreign nationals were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the occupiers targeted the port infrastructure of Odesa. The enemy hit a Palau-flagged civilian vessel with a ballistic missile.

The attack killed a 60-year-old Ukrainian, an employee of a private cargo handling company.

Five more foreign nationals were injured. Four of them are in moderate condition, one is in light condition. They are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

"This is the second attack on a civilian vessel in Odesa region ports in the last few days. Law enforcement agencies are recording the consequences of another Russian crime," Kiper wrote.

