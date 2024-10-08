ENG
Fighters of 68th SHB eliminate five Russian infantrymen by dropping ammunition from drone. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the 68th Separate Hunting Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush eliminated a group of Russian infantrymen with accurate drone ammunition drops.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of our fighters was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

Today we wrote that the soldiers of the 68th Brigade destroyed an enemy APC-82A and a dugout with personnel.

Watch more: Fighters of 68th SJB destroyed several units of Russian armored vehicles, buggy and "cabriolet" of occupiers with drones. VIDEO

