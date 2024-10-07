Dovbush’s Hornets attacked enemy APC-82A and dugout with personnel. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush destroyed an enemy APC-82A and a dugout with personnel with accurate ammunition drops.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of our fighters was published on the telegram channel StratCom of ZSU.
