Fighters of 68th SJB destroyed several units of Russian armored vehicles, buggy and "cabriolet" of occupiers with drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush destroyed several units of Russian armored vehicles, a buggy and even a "cabriolet" with drones.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

