Occupier catches fire and explodes on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

A video showing the last moments of the Russian's life on Ukrainian soil has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made using a camera of a Ukrainian drone. The video shows the occupier engulfed in flames, still moving his arms and legs, and a few seconds later he explodes. It is likely that the invader blew himself up because one of his movements looks like pulling the pin out of a grenade.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

