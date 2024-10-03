Occupier catches fire and explodes on battlefield. VIDEO 18+
A video showing the last moments of the Russian's life on Ukrainian soil has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording was made using a camera of a Ukrainian drone. The video shows the occupier engulfed in flames, still moving his arms and legs, and a few seconds later he explodes. It is likely that the invader blew himself up because one of his movements looks like pulling the pin out of a grenade.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
