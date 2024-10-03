Occupier’s body shatters after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO
A drone operator from the "Hostri Kartuzy" unit killed the occupier with a direct hit from a kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media. On the recording, you can see that the explosion literally tears the body of the occupier to pieces.
