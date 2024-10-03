Bodies of 16 eliminated occupiers lie on death trail near Hlyboke, Kharkiv region. VIDEO 18+

The drone operator of "Hostri Kartuzy" unit eliminated 16 occupiers on the death trail near the village of Hlyboke in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the trail leads to one of the Russian positions and is under the full control of Ukrainian UAV operators.

"A tour of the next road of death along which the Russians are trying to enter their positions near Hlyboke. There are 16 corpses lying on a 200-metre-long path. Some of them are burnt to the point where the bones of their legs are white, others are blackened and have been eaten by flies for weeks. There are fresh ones lying next to them, perhaps they took their last steps that night... Every day, the Russians go into their trenches, losing at least a third of their personnel in the west alone. The drone war is doing its job and moving forward by leaps and bounds," the soldiers write in the commentary to the video.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

