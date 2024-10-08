ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 662,970 people (+1340 per day), 8940 tanks, 19,203 artillery systems, 17,740 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 662,970 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.10.24 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ about  662970 (+1340) people,
  • tanks  ‒ 8940 (+7) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles ‒ 17740 (+30) units,
  • artillery systems – 19203 (+47) units,
  • MLRS – 1223 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems ‒ 973 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 368 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level  – 16686 (+43),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2618 (+3),
  • ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks – 26185 (+83) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 3373 (+9)

