Military personnel will be able to personally manage their own funds: Parliament adopts draft law

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted the draft law amending Article 9 of the Law of Ukraine "On Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen and Members of Their Families" (No. 11407).

This was announced by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by 301 MPs.

"The draft law stipulates that the military can determine the family members to whom payments will be made in the event of a missing person or capture," the MP explained.

