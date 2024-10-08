Date of second Peace Summit to be determined after thematic conferences on Peace Formula at end of October - Presidential Administration

The date of the second Global Peace Summit will be chosen after the thematic conferences on the Peace Formula are completed at the end of October.

This was written by Daria Zarivna, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding the Second Peace Summit, preparations for which are underway. I have some clarifications to make. During October, a number of thematic conferences will be held on the points of the Peace Formula. The last such conference will be held on 30-31 October," Zarivna said.

According to her, the date of the Second Peace Summit will be decided after the thematic conferences are completed.

