ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11101 visitors online
News
1 877 31

Date of second Peace Summit to be determined after thematic conferences on Peace Formula at end of October - Presidential Administration

Офіс Президента

The date of the second Global Peace Summit will be chosen after the thematic conferences on the Peace Formula are completed at the end of October.

This was written by Daria Zarivna, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding the Second Peace Summit, preparations for which are underway. I have some clarifications to make. During October, a number of thematic conferences will be held on the points of the Peace Formula. The last such conference will be held on 30-31 October," Zarivna said.

According to her, the date of the Second Peace Summit will be decided after the thematic conferences are completed.

Read more: In draft State Budget-2025, it was proposed to significantly increase spending on salaries of Ukrainian officials, - Yuzhanina

Author: 

Presidential office (260) Peace formula (53) Global Peace Summit (142)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 