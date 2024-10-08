Sappers of STSS receive equipment for humanitarian demining from Canadian foundation "Mriya Aid"

The State Transport Special Service (STSS) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has received important support from international partners in the form of modern humanitarian demining equipment. The Canadian organization Mriya Aid purchased and provided demining equipment manufactured and supplied by the American company Safe Pro Group for a total of USD 230,000.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The aid includes metal detectors, protective suits, specialized demining tools and lighting devices that will significantly improve the efficiency and safety of the sappers' work. The equipment was handed over to the sappers who were trained at MAT Kosovo courses (EOD levels 1 and 2).

"In fact, since 2022, Mriya Aid has supported more than 230 certifications of Ukrainian deminers to international mine action standards. During 2024, Mriya Aid supported the training and certification of more than 130 deminers from various units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and we see that every service needs such specialists who require the most modern equipment," commented Lesia Granger, CEO and Chairman of the Mriya Aid Foundation.

About Mriya Aid:

Mriya Aid was founded in February 2022 by Canadian defense, security and management professionals. The Mriya Aid team focuses on supporting the Ukrainian military and emergency services to ensure survival both at the individual level at the front and at the social level through medical infrastructure and demining in war-affected communities.

