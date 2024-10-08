United Kingdom has provided Ukraine with about $4.5 billion for purchase of weapons

The UK has allocated 3.5 billion pounds (about $4.5 billion) for the purchase of British-made weapons.

This was reported by the government of the country, Censor.NET informs.

The UK trade mission, which included representatives of the Ministry of Defence, the Department of Business and Trade and the ADS Defence Association, visited Ukraine. During the visit, they discussed further cooperation with the Ukrainian government and industry representatives.

The mission is a continuation of the agreement signed in July 2024, which will allow Ukraine to spend £3.5 billion (about $4.5 billion) on the purchase of modern military equipment from British manufacturers.

Defence Secretary Luke Pollard said: "We continue to lead the way in providing military assistance, but our support goes much further than just providing equipment. Our defence industry relationship is symbolic of the work of government and the private sector to increase and accelerate our support. By deepening our ties with Ukraine's defence industry, we are expanding our own industrial capabilities while enhancing Ukraine's capabilities."

The government's website reported that the UK Ministry of Defence has already signed several important contracts with British companies, including an agreement with Thales to supply air defence missiles and Sheffield Forgemasters to manufacture barrel forgings for artillery pieces.

"Future orders are in preparation and will be financed by Ukraine using its own reserves and £3.5 billion of UK export finance," it added.

