Occupiers remotely mine settlements in Kherson region

Russian occupiers carry out daily remote mining of settlements in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Kherson, Antonivka, Shyroka Balka, and Kozatske are the most affected.

"Anti-personnel mines of the Lepestok type scattered by the enemy lead to injuries to civilians, damage to life support facilities, public and private transport," the statement said.

It is reported that the deputy head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Olha Maliarchuk, held a meeting during which a number of additional measures were taken to strengthen the work on the disposal of Lepestok mines.

"Every mine left on the streets of Kherson region is a significant danger to our citizens. Therefore, we are taking all measures to minimise this threat," emphasised Maliarchuk.