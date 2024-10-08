Russians attacked car with drone in Zaporizhzhia: 1 person killed, 1 more wounded

On the evening of October 8, Russian troops attacked a car driving in the village of Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone.

This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"A 71-year-old man was killed, a 67-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack," the message says.

As noted, the pensioners were driving in a car in the village of Prymorske when their car was hit by an FPV drone. The man died on the spot from his injuries, the woman was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Read more: Russians are preparing new assaults near Orikhiv and Robotyne, - Southern Defense Forces

Earlier it was reported that, according to intelligence, the Russian army is preparing new assault operations near Orikhiv and Robotyne and is redeploying personnel there.