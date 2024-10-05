Russians are preparing new assaults near Orikhiv and Robotyne, - Southern Defense Forces

The occupiers are preparing new assault operations near Orikhiv and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia, the enemy is deploying personnel there.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces, during a telethon.

"According to intelligence, the enemy is preparing new assault operations near Orikhiv and Robotyne, the enemy is deploying personnel there and is likely to intensify new assaults in a few days," he said.

Voloshyn also noted that if a breakthrough occurs in this area, the enemy will be able to take fire control of the logistics routes from Zaporizhzhia to eastern Ukraine, where the Defence Forces hold Donetsk and the southern part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, he said that over the past 24 hours, settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region alone came under more than 400 attacks, and about 300 attacks were recorded on the positions of the Ukrainian military in this area.

As a reminder, according to British intelligence, after the capture of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, Russian occupiers may direct their efforts to occupy Velyka Novosilka in Zaporizhzhia region.