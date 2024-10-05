Two men died as result of the Russian strike on Mala Tokmachka

Two men were killed as a result of enemy shelling in Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the bodies of 44-year-old and 46-year-old local residents could not be taken from the place of death for several hours due to dense artillery fire in the village.

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv the night before. Subsequently, Fedorov informed that the enemy was attacking the Zaporizhzhia region.