Two men died as result of the Russian strike on Mala Tokmachka
Two men were killed as a result of enemy shelling in Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, the bodies of 44-year-old and 46-year-old local residents could not be taken from the place of death for several hours due to dense artillery fire in the village.
Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv the night before. Subsequently, Fedorov informed that the enemy was attacking the Zaporizhzhia region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password