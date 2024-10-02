Sappers of SES destroyed unexploded Russian FAB-500 in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO

Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service destroyed an enemy FAB-500 aircraft bomb that did not explode during the fall.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that on 1 October, a local farmer reported to the Rescue Service "101" that there was an unknown explosive object on the territory of his field.

At the scene, the SES experts identified the munition as a five-hundred-kilogram high-explosive aerial bomb (FAB-500).

Using specialised equipment, the sappers removed and transported the explosive item to a specially prepared location and destroyed it in compliance with safety regulations.

See more: Occupiers carry out air strikes in Kharkiv and Kupiansk district: two people are wounded. PHOTOS











As a reminder, on 1 October, Russian occupiers attacked residential areas and infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia.

On 1 October, 1 person was killed in a Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia. 32 people were injured.