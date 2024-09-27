Occupiers carry out air strikes in Kharkiv and Kupiansk district: two people are wounded. PHOTOS

On 27 September, in the afternoon, Russian occupation forces shelled 2 villages in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region with non-fragmentation bombs. Kharkiv was also hit. Two people were injured

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kyivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv and the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

On 27 September, around 4:00 p.m., the enemy carried out air strikes on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district. The residential infrastructure was damaged. A 43-year-old woman sustained an explosive wound.

At 4:30 p.m., the occupiers attacked Novoosynove village in Kupyansk district with tactical aircraft. Residential buildings were hit, and fires broke out. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Preliminarily, the attack on Kupiansk was carried out by a FAB-250 from the UMPK.

Around 5:00 p.m., the Russian military once again conducted an air strike on Kharkiv. The bomb hit an open area in the Kyivskyi district. Fences and windows of at least 10 residential buildings were damaged. A 73-year-old man sustained blast injuries. According to the updated data, the strike on the city was carried out by a D-30SN UMPB.

