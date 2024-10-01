Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia: 1 person killed, 32 wounded, among them three children (updated)

On October 1, 1 person died as a result of a KAB strike by the Ukrainian military in Zaporizhzhia. 32 people were wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

"As of 16:00, one person was killed, 18 people were injured, including a 12-year-old child. Two more people were rescued by the rescuers. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 28 victims," the statement said.

It is noted that rescuers inspected the apartments of the building and evacuated the residents. Firefighters extinguished several fires in other places of air strikes in one of the city's districts.

The search and rescue operations at all addresses have been completed.

UPDATE

"As of 6:00 p.m., one person was killed and 20 people were injured, including two girls aged twelve and nine. Two more people were rescued by emergency workers," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

UPDATE as of 19.00

"As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia this afternoon, 69 apartment buildings and private houses were damaged and destroyed. More than 350 people have already turned to the social sector for help.

As of now, the number of victims of the enemy attack has increased to 32 people," Fedorov wrote.

Fedorov said that the authorities have a plan to close all windows with OSB in 2 days at the most in order to replace them in full soon. Work has begun on issuing material assistance and eRestoration certificates.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Russian military struck 7 times (with preliminary FABs) on the territory of the regional center. A high-rise building and private houses were partially destroyed. The blast wave and debris damaged infrastructure facilities, educational institutions, apartment buildings, households, shops, garages and cars.

