He used military to repair his house: Ex-military officer from Zaporizhzhia is served new suspicion notice. PHOTOS

The former head of the Zaporizhzhia TCR and SS, who is suspected of corruption, involved military personnel in the repair of his house.

This was reported by the SBI press service, Censor.NET informs.

In 2023, the Bureau exposed the former military commander for abuse. He is accused of unreasonably charging his close subordinates with increased payments of more than UAH 1 million.

However, during the investigation of this case, new facts of abuse were uncovered.

Read more: Persons liable for military service who have not updated their registration data are wanted by police - Ivano-Frankivsk Regional TCR

"In the same year, 2023, the official decided to use military personnel to repair his new house. He engaged employees of the district military enlistment offices. Instead of serving, they worked on the construction site, while maintaining full financial support for the military. The official illegally issued orders to send military personnel on business trips and signed documents on unjustified charges and payments," the statement said.

For example, in February-July 2023, instead of serving, three employees of Zaporizhzhia district military commissariats periodically performed repair work in the military commissar's building.

He has now been served a new notice of suspicion of abuse of office and abetting in military service evasion (Article 364 (1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Article 27 (5), Article 28 (2), Article 409 (4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Read more: MUR art project claimed that TCR mobilised their technical staff before performance in Uzhhorod: Military commissariat denies information







