Sybiha announces 50 vacancies in MFA: he wants to attract young people and war veterans

On October 9, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is opening 50 vacancies for young people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

According to Sybiha, on his instructions, tomorrow 50 vacant positions of the highest diplomatic levels - attachés and leading specialists - will be posted on the Foreign Ministry's website.

"These are the initial steps of a diplomatic career for young people who want to become part of our team and benefit their country at this crucial time," added Sybiha.

According to the official, the modern Foreign Ministry should be and will be open. Strong diplomacy is a balance of three generations: old, middle, and young, which will replace them.

Those wishing to work in the MFA must know two foreign languages and have a master's degree for an attaché or a bachelor's degree for a leading specialist (not necessarily only in a specialized university or specialty).

"We especially want to see young people with knowledge of rare languages in our team. We also want to see war veterans, because they are our heroes who have demonstrated their patriotism and professionalism in the most difficult conditions. I would also like to see broad regional representation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as equal representation and professional opportunities for men and women," added Sybiha.

As a reminder, on March 13, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced an open search for candidates for ambassadorial positions in 21 countries.

In May, then-MFA Kuleba said that he had found almost 30 very strong candidates for ambassadorship through an open recruitment process.

In August 2023, Dmytro Kuleba invited war veterans of the Ukrainian-Russian war to work in the Foreign Ministry. "If a civilian undergoes a training course for a soldier and becomes a military officer, then I assume that a military officer can become a diplomat after undergoing a training course for a diplomatic soldier," the official emphasized.