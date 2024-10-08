Only Ukraine can determine terms of negotiations with Russia, - Rutte

Only Ukraine can determine what terms of peace talks will be acceptable and how interact with Russia.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"By definition, this is Ukraine's business - to decide what are the conditions acceptable to it for finding a negotiated solution and what may be the conditions for joining negotiations with Russia. It is Ukraine's business, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's business to make such decisions. We should focus on what NATO can do. Namely, to strengthen Ukraine by providing sufficient military support," Rutte said.

He noted that strengthening Ukraine's position is the only effective way to reach a peace agreement and end the war.

"The only way to negotiate is to convince Putin that he cannot win on the battlefield. It's a paradox, but in order to reach a negotiated peace agreement, we have to ensure that Ukraine is strong," the NATO Secretary General said.

