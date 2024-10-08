President’s Office blocks advertising in Ukrainska Pravda - Musayeva

The Editor-in-Chief of Ukrainska Pravda, Sevgil Musayeva, said that the Presidential Office is putting pressure on the editorial board, trying to block the placement of advertising on the website.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Detector Media.

Answering IMI's question about the challenges of Ukrainska Pravda in 2024, Sevgil Musayeva mentioned mobilization and pressure from the Presidential Office.

"The second challenge, and I can speak about this, is pressure from the President's Office. They block advertising by our various partners and block the participation of government officials in our events. In other words, the Presidential Office calls potential advertisers and asks them not to advertise in Ukrainska Pravda and not to come to our events," said the Editor-in-Chief of UP.

In particular, she said, on the day of the publication's recent event dedicated to exports, four participants refused to participate. According to Musayeva, this is a manifestation of economic pressure on the editorial board.

"I am also aware that the owner of Ukrainska Pravda received offers to sell the publication. He refused, and I consider this pressure on the editorial board," she added.