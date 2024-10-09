Allies expect Zelenskyy to take more flexible approach to ending war - Bloomberg

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy may change his approach to ending the war to a more flexible one.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reports that this was written by unnamed Ukrainian and "close to NATO" officials.

According to officials close to NATO, Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be preparing to adopt a more flexible approach as they look for ways to help end Russia's war.

"But with war-torn Ukraine approaching its third full winter of war, Western support showing signs of waning and no end in sight, Ukrainian officials have signaled that they are willing to accept that an endgame should come into play, the officials said on condition that they not be named because the talks would be held behind closed doors," the newspaper said.

None of the officials touched on the topic of concessions to Russia, as Zelenskyy rejects the idea. However, according to the newspaper, the allies are increasingly looking at a peaceful negotiated end to the war.

It is also noted that the alleged change in mood was supposed to be discussed at a "Ramstein" meeting on 12 October with the participation of Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but Biden postponed the trip.

Reference.

An endgame is the final stage of a game of chess or checkers.