Germany plans to allocate another EUR 1.4 billion in aid to Ukraine, - Bundeswehr General Freuding

The Bundestag has approved an additional €400 million for 2024. This will allow the implementation of 50 assistance projects for Ukraine totalling €1.4 billion.

According to Censor.NET, citing RND, this was stated by Major General Christian Freuding, head of the Special Staff of Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defence and coordinator of support for Kyiv.

" The German parliament has just allocated us an additional 400 million euros for 2024 alone, which will allow us to implement a total of 50 projects this year for a total of 1.4 billion euros," he said.

Freuding emphasised the supply of air defence systems, tanks, and artillery ammunition.

According to the major general, the situation with ammunition has improved at the front.

Freuding added that Russia's artillery advantage has shrunk from 8:1 in the spring to 3:1 at the moment.

"The supply of ammunition is generally developing well because Western production capacity has increased and because the Ukrainian defence industry has become much more efficient. Drone production figures, for example, are impressive: 1.5 million drones are expected to be produced by the end of the year. However, resources in general remain scarce," he concluded.