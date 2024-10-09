Rada banned mobilization of 18-25-year-olds

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 11379-d, which provides for the exemption from mobilisation of Ukrainians under the age of 25.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by 311 parliamentarians.

What preceded it

Earlier, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that those with limited military service between the ages of 18 and 25 would not be mobilised. The Ministry of Defence is preparing a corresponding order.

The Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading a draft law that would ban the mobilization of men under 25 with limited fitness for military service.

Previously, this category of citizens could have been mobilized, although conscription in Ukraine is generally allowed only after the age of 25, except in certain cases.

