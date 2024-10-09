Duda will represent Poland at next meeting of "Ramstein"

At the next meeting in the Ramstein format, Poland will be represented by the country's president Andrzej Duda. The government is preparing Warsaw's position for this meeting for the president.

The Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Poland, Donald Tusk, announced this at a meeting of the Polish government on Tuesday, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Mr. President has decided that he wants to represent the Polish government at this meeting. In accordance with the principle that we act together in these matters, and I do not question this, I would like you (ministers. - Ed.) to prepare a detailed position of the Polish government so that the president knows what he has to present at the meeting in Ramstein," Tusk said.

Read more: "Ramstein" meeting is postponed, new date is being chosen - media

He also instructed Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Poland Vladyslav Kosyniak-Kamysh to meet with the country's president on Thursday to familiarize him with the position of the country's government on this issue.

In Poland, the government is responsible for the formation and implementation of foreign policy. There is a strained relationship between President Duda and Prime Minister Tusk, who come from different political camps.

According to the media, the Rammstein meeting was postponed, and a new date is currently being chosen.