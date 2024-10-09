"Ramstein" meeting is postponed, new date is being chosen - media

The meeting of the leaders of the countries in the "Ramstein" format, which was to take place this Saturday, October 12, has been postponed.

This was reported by sources at NATO headquarters to "Radio Liberty", Censor.NET informs.

"The meeting in the 'Ramstein' format, which was supposed to be held on October 12, has been postponed, a new date is being set," the statement said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that he intended to discuss the permission for Ukraine to use long-range weapons against military targets in Russia with US President Joe Biden at the meeting.

As a reminder, US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Germany and Angola due to the threat of a new Hurricane Milton.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also cancelled his visit to Germany, during which he was to take part in a meeting of the "Ramstein" contact group.