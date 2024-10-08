Biden postpones visit to Germany - White House

US President Joe Biden has postponed his visit to Germany and Angola due to the threat of a new Hurricane Milton.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the White House press secretary, Karin Jean-Pierre.

"Given the projected trajectory and strength of Hurricane Milton, President Biden is postponing his planned trip to Germany and Angola to monitor preparations for and response to Hurricane Milton," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that US President Joe Biden would initiate a meeting at the level of the leaders of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence in October 2024.

Zelenskyy's spokesman said that Ukraine expects more weapons and assistance from the upcoming Ramstein, and also wants to receive all the Patriot systems promised to Ukraine.

The White House said that an important part of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany will be to continue to support Ukraine in its ability to defend itself against Russian aggression.

It is known that the meeting will take place on 12 October 2024, and will discuss the permission to use long-range weapons against targets in Russia.

For its part, the German government said it expects US President Joe Biden's visit to send a strong signal of further support for Ukraine.