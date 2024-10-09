Number of conscripts in Ukraine has increased fivefold since spring - Bundeswehr General Freuding

The German Bundeswehr notes progress in the recruitment of new soldiers in Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the special headquarters for assistance to Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, Major General Christian Freuding, Censor.NET reports citing Tagesschau.

"We have an idea of the recruitment figures in Ukraine. And they have increased significantly since spring, namely in the five-digit range," he said.

In addition, Freuding emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are now receiving more ammunition.

"The Russian artillery advantage is not as great as it was in the spring; it has decreased from eight to one to about three to one," added the major general.

