Explosions were heard in Kharkiv: GAB strike was recorded in an open area, no casualties (updated)

On the afternoon of October 9, explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion was heard in the city! Kharkiv may be under attack from the GABs. Repeated launches are possible. Be careful!" - he said.

The Air Force warned of the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the northeast and the threat of using air strikes.

Later, Terekhov clarified that the strike was preliminary carried out on an area of dense residential buildings.

"The occupiers attacked Kharkiv. Emergency services went to inspect. First of all, the private sector. There is no information about the victims at the moment," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the RMA.

Updated at 3:50 p.m.

Sinegubov later added that a GAB strike on an open area in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv was recorded. There were no casualties, the inspection of the area continues.