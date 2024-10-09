Air strikes in Kharkiv on October 8: 16 people remain in hospitals, two in critical condition

As of the morning of October 9, 16 victims of the shelling of Kharkiv on October 8 are being treated in hospitals in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv RMA, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a total of 42 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks, including 2 children (10 and 16 years old).

Twenty-five victims were hospitalized, including a 16-year-old boy in moderate condition with cut wounds of the lower extremities and an acubarotrauma. The ten-year-old child was treated on the spot.

The RMA reported that as of this morning, 16 people remain in hospitals, two in critical condition: A 35-year-old woman with an explosive injury and a head injury and a 46-year-old man who suffered a head injury and an injury to his lower limb.

The RMA also added that the rest of the victims are in moderate condition in medical institutions.

On October 8, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv twice. In the morning, a rocket attack was carried out, which, as of 12:35 p.m., injured 21 people. In the evening, it was reported that the Russian Federation had hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a GAB. As of 7 p.m., Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the number of victims was seven, including two dead.